Sajad Lone condemns killing of non-local by terrorists in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 8 Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone has condemned the killing of a non local identified as Amritpal Singh and injuries to another non local Rohit in a terrorist attack in Srinagar on Wednesday.

In a statement, Lone expressed his "deepest sympathies" to the bereaved family of Amrit Pal Singh and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

"Yet another innocent life has been lost in this mindless bloodshed. These acts of violence are reprehensible and have no place in a civilised society. I hope peace prevails and the sanctity of human blood is preserved," he remarked.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor