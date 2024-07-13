Sajad Lone terms amendments as systematic disempowerment in J&K

Srinagar, July 13 J&K Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone on Saturday voiced strong opposition to the recently passed amendments, characterising them as part of a continued systematic disempowerment of the people of J&K.

"The amendments passed yesterday are part of a continued systematic disempowerment of people of J&K. Another move to disempower and humiliate the people of J&K," he wrote in X.

He added that these amendments even violate the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act - 2019.

"Yet again a humble appeal. Please don't strengthen the perception of being at war with your own people in J&K,” Lone said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor