Salem leads TN in dog bite cases with 4 rabies deaths in 2025

Chennai, Jan 3 Amid a steady rise in dog bite incidents across Tamil Nadu in 2025, Salem district has emerged as the most affected district, topping the State in both reported dog bite cases and rabies-related deaths, according to Health Department data.

Official records show that 45,102 dog bite cases were reported in Salem district between January and November 2025, the highest figure among all districts in Tamil Nadu. Health officials said the final tally is expected to rise further once December data is consolidated. Preliminary assessments indicate that around 3,500 additional cases may have been recorded during December 2025 as well.

The spike was most pronounced in November, when 5,624 dog bite cases were reported in a single month, making it the worst month of the year for the district.

In terms of fatalities, Salem recorded four rabies-related deaths during the same period, the highest in the State. Statewide Health Department data show that Tiruvannamalai district also reported four rabies deaths in 2025.

Health officials attribute Salem’s high numbers largely to its geographical size and population distribution. The district has a combination of dense urban centres and expansive rural areas, which contributes to a higher incidence of dog bites as there are no close knit communities to care for, vaccinate and feed the stray dogs, leading to aggression.

On average, at least two dog bite cases are recorded daily in each of the 106 Primary Health Centres across the district. In addition, cases treated at private hospitals and medical colleges further add to the total count.

Officials point out that the growing stray dog population remains a major concern. They stress that long-term population control can only be achieved through sustained Animal Birth Control sterilisation programmes, carried out with coordinated efforts involving municipal bodies, local panchayats and the Animal Husbandry Department.

Health authorities have also warned that rabies deaths reported in 2025 were largely preventable. Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms develop, making immediate medical attention after any dog bite crucial. Victims are advised to seek anti-rabies vaccination without delay, irrespective of whether the bite is from a stray or a pet dog.

Completing the full vaccination schedule is essential, and Primary Health Centres maintain follow-up records to ensure patients do not discontinue treatment midway.

The Salem City Municipal Corporation said it intensified measures during 2025 to address the issue. Two Animal Birth Control centres are functioning in the city, together sterilising about 500 dogs every month. A recent survey estimated nearly 24,000 stray and unlicenced dogs within corporation limits.

The Corporation is also working on setting up shelters for dogs found in sensitive public spaces such as hospitals and stadiums, in line with directions from the Supreme Court. To curb unsafe practices, one designated feeding point has been identified in each of the city’s 60 wards. Animal welfare activists note that the rise in reported cases also reflects increased public awareness. More people are now approaching health facilities for vaccination after dog bites, which is seen as a positive step toward preventing rabies-related deaths.

