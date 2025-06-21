Salem steel plant to play key role in achieving 300 MT production target by 2030: Minister

New Delhi, June 21 Steel is not just a material but the backbone of national development and from infrastructure to innovation, the government’s goal is 'growth with responsibility', Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, has said.

During his visit to Salem Steel Plant, unit of SAIL, the minister said the level of technological sophistication and discipline I’ve seen here is commendable.

"This plant reflects the true spirit of Make in India,” the minister noted.

The visit came as part of the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a global leader in steel production, targeting 300 million tonnes (MT) by 2030, achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070, and building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

During his tour of the plant, Kumaraswamy observed first-hand the comprehensive process of steel production — from raw scrap to molten metal and finished slabs.

He visited critical operational areas including the Scrapyard, Steel Melting Shop, Electric Arc Furnace (EAF), and Slab Caster. He also witnessed advanced equipment like the Torch Cutting Machine and the transformation of molten iron into hot rolled coils and cold rolling mill.

The Electric Arc Furnace-based route at Salem plays a key role in cleaner, sustainable steelmaking aligned with India’s decarbonisation commitments.

Kumaraswamy also visited the Cold Rolling Mill, where premium-quality stainless steel is produced for wide-ranging uses.

“The finished products emerging from this plant touch millions of lives every day from homes to industries,” he stated.

These outputs serve critical sectors such as railways, defence, energy, infrastructure, and home utilities, making Salem Steel Plant a cornerstone in India’s stainless steel ecosystem.

The discussions addressed key bottlenecks, explored strategic interventions, and prioritised increasing production in speciality steel, a segment vital for defence, railways, aerospace, and precision engineering.

“We are committed to revitalising this strategic asset. Speciality steel is the future, and Salem Steel plant can become more cost-efficient by using renewable energy which includes solar and wind. There should be full capacity utilisation and deciding on the final product mix,” said Kumaraswamy.

