Salemgarh Toll Plaza Accident Video: Luxury Bus Crushes Two Under Wheel at Kushinagar Toll

Two persons were crushed under a luxury bus's wheel after hitting their motorcycle near the Salemgarh toll plaza in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning, October 26. The disturbing accident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at the toll plaza.

The accident occurred at around 9 am on the national highway stretch between Kushinagar and Deoria, under the Tarya Sujan police station limits. The private luxury bus, travelling from Delhi towards Bihar, hit motorcycle-borne Abrar Ansari (20) and his uncle Aleem Ansari (50), an official said, adding that the impact was so severe that both men died on the spot.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows an orange colour passenger bus loaded with people and luggage on the top, striking a bike ahead of it at the toll plaza. After the bike fell, the bus crushed them under its wheels without stopping.

Soon after the incident, the victims’ relatives and local residents gathered at the toll plaza, staged a protest, and blocked the national highway, demanding action against the bus driver and compensation for the bereaved families.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Tamkuhiraj, Akanksha Mishra, along with police personnel from Tarya Sujan and Tamkuhiraj police stations, reached the spot and pacified the crowd. The police have seized the bus and sent the bodies for a postmortem examination. Tarya Sujan, SHO Dhanveer Singh, said an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.