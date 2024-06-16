Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai Cyber Police Arrest YouTuber From Rajasthan for Discussing Bishnoi Gang's Plans to Kill Actor
June 16, 2024
A department of the Mumbai Cyber Police has registered a new case related to the Salman Khan house firing incident. An accused YouTuber, who discussed the Bishnoi Gang and mentioned plans to kill actor Salman Khan in his videos, was arrested from a village in Rajasthan.
According to a report by news agency ANI, the accused, identified as Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar, was detained in Boarda village, Rajasthan. He will be brought to Mumbai for further investigation, said the Mumbai Crime Branch.
Mumbai Cyber Police registered an offence against an individual who, through a video on the YouTube channel “Are Chhodo Yar,” discussed the Bishnoi Gang and mentioned plans to kill actor Salman Khan.— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2024
