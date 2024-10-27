Salumber bypolls: BJP candidate Shanta Meena set to contest against Cong's Reshma Meena

Jaipur, Oct 26 The candidates from both BJP and Congress filed their nominations for the bypolls to be held in the Salumber Assembly constituency of Rajasthan on November 13 here.

The candidates from both parties have shown how much cash they have in hand and their respective bank accounts while filing their affidavits during nominations.

BJP candidate Shanta Meena revealed in her nomination papers that she doesn't have a car registered in her name, however, she owns more cash in hand than in her bank account.

She submitted in her nomination papers that she has assets worth Rs 10 lakh, while she has Rs 77,474 in her bank account.

She further revealed that she owns a total of 100 grams of gold while she also has 2 kg of silver.

Eventually, the total assets of the BJP candidate from Salumber is Rs 1.17 crore.

Similarly, the Congress candidate Reshma Meena has assets worth Rs 51.68 lakh and a debt of Rs 25 lakh.

She has assets worth Rs 51.68 lakh, which includes her husband's property, two cars and a scooter.

She and her husband own an ancestral house and land, both worth Rs 30 lakh.

The couple has a total outstanding bank loan of Rs 25 lakh and movable assets worth more than Rs 21 lakh, cash worth Rs 3 lakh and bank FD worth 8.89 lakh, two cars and one scooty of Rs 11 lakh, jewellery worth Rs 3.50 lakh, immovable assets worth Rs 30 lakh and a loan of Rs 25 lakh.

Another candidate Jitesh Katara, who is contesting elections on a Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) ticket from the Salumber Assembly seat, also said that he does not have any land or house registered in his name.

However, he confirmed that he has Rs 10,000 in cash and Rs 15,000 in the bank.

His father has an ancestral house and land.

The father-son duo's combined assets are worth Rs 8.92 lakh.

Jitesh Katara owns a second-hand Bolero car taken on loan valued at Rs 5.5 lakh.

He has no gold jewellery, but 10 grams of silver and owes a debt of Rs 5.82 lakh. He also owns movable assets of Rs 5.82 lakh.

Salumber will go to polls on November 13 as the local MLA Amritlal Meena passed away recently leaving the Assembly seat vacant.

Therefore, the Election Commission has announced bypolls in Salumber where three major parties, including Congress, BJP, and BAP have fielded their candidates making the contest triangular.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor