'Salute freedom fighters, armed forces': Prez Murmu leads nation in paying tributes on Goa Liberation Day

New Delhi, Dec 19 On Goa Liberation Day, President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in remembering the bravehearts who fought relentlessly to liberate Goa from colonial rule and paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters whose sacrifices ensured the state's integration with India.

President Droupadi Murmu took to the social media platform X and said, “On Goa Liberation Day, the nation remembers with gratitude the bravehearts who fought relentlessly to liberate Goa from colonial rule. We salute our freedom fighters and armed forces for their unwavering resolve and unflinching dedication. I wish the people of Goa a bright and prosperous future."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on the occasion.

He said on X, “Best wishes to the people of Goa on Goa Liberation Day. The present generation may not know that Indians had to obtain permission to visit Goa till 1961. Many great souls like Prabhakar Vaidya, Bala Raya Mapari, Nanaji Deshmukh Ji, and Jagannath Rao Joshi Ji stood against this and fought for the liberation of Goa. After great sacrifices made by our patriots, Goa became an integral part of India. With heartfelt gratitude, I bow to all the noble souls who endured immense pain for the freedom of Goa."

The Congress party also marked the day by posting on X, stating, “Goa, Daman & Diu Liberation Day marks the watershed moment when these territories were freed from Portuguese rule. It celebrates the courage of freedom fighters and the collective resolve of Indians who ensured the integration of these regions into the Indian Union."

December 19 holds immense historical significance for Goa, as it marks the day when the region was liberated from Portuguese rule and formally integrated with India in 1961. Notably, Portuguese rule in Goa lasted for nearly 451 years, making it one of the longest periods of colonial domination in the country.

Unlike other parts of India that gained independence from British rule in 1947, Portugal refused to grant freedom to Goa or allow its merger with India. The Portuguese administration claimed that Goa was culturally and religiously distinct and an integral part of Portugal, rather than a colony.

To end colonial rule, the Indian government launched 'Operation Vijay' during the tenure of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The military operation, carried out by the Indian Armed Forces, lasted over 36 hours and involved coordinated action across land, sea, and air.

Several leaders and citizens actively contributed to the liberation struggle through protests and movements against Portuguese rule. Among them, T.B. Cunha is remembered as the “Father of Goan Nationalism” for initiating the first organised movement against colonial rule in Goa. During Mahatma Gandhi’s mass movements against imperialism, Cunha returned to India after completing his education in France and dedicated himself to the cause of Goa’s freedom.

