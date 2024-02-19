Samajwadi Party announces 11 more candidates for LS polls, includes seats sought by Cong

Lucknow, Feb 19 The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The list includes seats like Bahraich, Gonda, Shahjahanpur, Pratapgarh which the Congress had been demanding -- a clear indication that SP is now in no mood to wait further for seat-sharing talks, political observers believe.

In a significant development, the SP has fielded Afzal Ansari, brother of Mukhtar Ansari from Ghazipur.

The party has named Harendra Malik from Muzaffarnagar; Neeraj Maurya from Aonla; Rajesh Kashyap from Shahjahanpur; Usha Varma from Hardoi; Rampal Rajvanshi from Misrikh; RK Chaudhary from Mohanlalganj; SP Singh Patel from Pratapgarh, Ramesh Gautam from Bahraich; Shreya Varma from Gonda, and Virendra Singh from Chandauli.

