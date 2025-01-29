Samajwadi Party demands Rs 1 cr compensation for kin of Maha Kumbh stampede victims

Itawa, Jan 29 Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in which several people died, urging the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to provide at least Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

Addressing the media, Shivpal Yadav criticised the Uttar Pradesh government's preparations for the event, saying, "The government claimed that the preparation for Maha Kumbh was going on for the last six months. They were saying they were preparing for it on an international level, but it seems they have failed to do so."

He further stressed that both the injured and the families of the deceased should be provided with financial assistance, and the treatment for the injured should be top-notch.

"The government is responsible. If there is any negligence, it’s not just about resignation — it’s about accountability. First, the government people should be held responsible, and an investigation should be conducted," the Samajwadi Party leader added.

Shivpal Yadav also stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others involved in the arrangements for the Maha Kumbh must take responsibility for the incident.

"If they have even a little bit of morality, they should provide at least Rs 1 crore to each of the families of the deceased. During our time, when we spent Rs 400 or Rs 600 crore, the system was much better and there were no problems. But now, these people have spent Rs 11,000 crore and still we are seeing such mismanagement," he concluded.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the stampede and extended his condolences to the affected families. In a social media post on X, PM Modi conveyed his deepest sympathies to the devotees who lost their loved ones and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also mentioned that the local administration was working tirelessly to assist the victims and that he had been in constant touch with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the situation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor