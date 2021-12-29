Samajwadi Party hatched conspiracy to create Hindu-Muslim riots in Kanpur during PM Modi's rally: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday said that the Samajwadi Party (SP) has been 'exposed' in conspiring Prime Minister Modi's Kanpur rally to incite Hindu-Muslim riots.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested five Samajwadi Party (SP) workers from Kanpur for conspiring to create disruption during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city yesterday.

Breifing mediapersons, Patra said, "Some workers were seen who tried to burn effigies and vandalize cars. But, you can see that our workers are so patient. We only believe in the political development in the state."

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly said in a meeting that red cap means danger sign and "by this conspiracy, it is clear that they want to give a message if BJP wants to bring development in the country then they will do everything to destroy it."

"Who does this conspiracy of inciting riots, the party with goons and mafia indulges in this type of work to instil the fear of their mafia rule among the people, they make videos of this types of incidents and viral among the people and nothing else. This is the advertisement of their goondaraj by the Samajwadi Party There are no two opinions in this,' he added.

UP Police said that five SP workers were involved in the attempt to disrupt the law and order situation in Kanpur during Prime Minister's visit. Police said the persons tried to burn effigies and vandalize cars. Police arrested five persons so far while the search for the remaining is still underway.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party suspended the five members for their alleged involvement in the incident."

On the orders of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, the party has expelled the five named from its membership for their alleged involvement in the Kanpur incident on December 28," reads SP's press release.

"India has seen the rampant gunda raj and mafia raj in Uttar Pradesh during the tenure of the previous Samajwadi Party it is obvious that the recent conspiracy by SP workers shows the real face of SP party. Hamirpur is a Muslim dominated area, Samajwadi party has been totally exposed as they wanted to create a riot-like situation then point fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party," Patra said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and participated in the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor