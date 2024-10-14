SAMARTHAK: India’s first indigenous multi-purpose vessel launched

New Delhi, Oct 14 The Ministry of Defence said on Monday that the Indian Navy launched the first ship of the two multi-purpose vessel project, built by L&T, Shipyard at Kattupalli.

An official said that in keeping with the maritime traditions, the ship was launched by Shashi Tripathi President of NWWA.

“The ceremony was presided over by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff. The ship has been named ‘ Samarthak ’ which means ‘ Supporter’ and is synonymous to the muti-dimensional role envisaged from the platform,” he said.

He added that the contract for building two multi-purpose vessel was signed between the Ministry of Defence and L&T Shipyard.

“These Multi Purpose Vessels will be capable of towing ships, launching and recover various targets, operate uncrewed autonomous vehicles and act as a trial platform for various indigenous weapons and sensors under development,” he said.

He added that the multi-purpose vessels can achieve a maximum speed of 15 knots and are 106 m long and 16.8 wide.

“The Indian Navy remains steadfast in its efforts towards indigenous shipbuilding,” the ministry official said.

He added that the launch of this vessel by private Indian shipyard showcases Indian Navy’s strides in indigenous shipbuilding, in consonance with vision for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiative.

--IANS

