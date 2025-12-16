Sambal Yojana emerges as safety shield for unorganised workers in MP’s Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), Dec 16 It goes without saying that in a vast country like India, the working class is considered to be the backbone of the economy. But at the same time, workers in the unorganised sector have long faced economic insecurity, accidental risks, and a lack of social protection. Addressing these challenges, the Madhya Pradesh government has developed the Chief Minister Jan Kalyan (Sambal) Yojana as a strong social security model, which is today emerging as an example at the national level.

The effective impact of this scheme was witnessed on Tuesday in Neemuch district, when Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, through a single-click system, transferred Rs 160 crore to the bank accounts of 7,227 labourer families across the state. Out of this, 84 worker families from Neemuch district received a total assistance amount of Rs 1 crore 74 lakh, credited directly to their accounts. This assistance is more than financial support—it represents dignity, security, and trust in governance.

The Sambal Yojana aims to protect unorganised workers from life’s uncertainties. The scheme provides financial assistance in cases of natural or accidental death, permanent disability, maternity support for women workers, and funeral assistance. These provisions offer much-needed relief and stability to labourer families during difficult times.

A live telecast of the programme from the NIC Hall in Neemuch highlighted the government’s commitment to transparency and the use of technology to ensure direct benefit transfer to beneficiaries. The presence of labour department officials and worker families reflected the scheme’s strong grassroots impact.

Nandalal Rathore, a beneficiary from Lasur village, shared that his father, Amritlal Rathore, passed away on June 21, 2024. “Today, the Sambal assistance amount of Rs 2 lakh has been transferred to my account through a single click by the Chief Minister. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for this support,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Tarun Ahirwar from Neemuch city, stated that his father was a daily wage labourer who lost his life in a road accident about a year ago. “Under the Sambal Yojana, Rs 4 lakh is being provided as financial assistance today through online transfer. This support will help my family overcome financial difficulties. I sincerely thank the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister,” he said.

Neemuch District Labour Inspector Sajjan Singh Chauhan informed that, through the single-click transfer by the Chief Minister, Rs 1 crore 74 lakh was distributed among 84 beneficiary families in the district. He explained that the scheme is meant for workers from economically weaker sections engaged in the unorganised sector.

“The Sambal Yojana provides Rs 2 lakh assistance in case of natural death, Rs 4 lakh in case of accidental death, and Rs 2 lakh in case of permanent disability,” he added.

The Sambal Yojana continues to serve as a protective shield for labour families, strengthening their confidence, ensuring social security, and paving the way towards self-reliance and inclusive development in Madhya Pradesh.

