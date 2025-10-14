Sambalpur Police Seize 5,000 Bottles of Illegal Cough Syrup, Arrest 20 Peddlers in Major Pre-Diwali Crackdown

In a major operation ahead of the Diwali festival, the Sambalpur Police carried out a large-scale crackdown against illegal drug trafficking and seized 5,000 bottles of banned cough syrup (Corex). According to officials, the consignment was being transported from Cuttack to Sambalpur when it was intercepted. Along with the bottles, the police confiscated two vehicles involved in the transportation — a pickup truck and a Swift Dzire car. They also recovered ₹40,000 in cash and five mobile phones from the accused.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukesh Bhamu stated that the operation was part of intensified efforts to curb the rising trend of illegal drug distribution, especially during the festive season. He mentioned that the syndicate behind the racket was reportedly run by a group of men. Unemployed youth were found to be the main consumers of such substances. The police arrested 20 individuals, including the main distributor, while one of the masterminds managed to escape and is currently absconding.

Officials revealed that the accused had loaded the vehicle in Cuttack, and the vehicle was caught in Sambalpur. The distributors planned to distribute the syrup in local markets. They added that the illegal trade had gained popularity among local youths due to its high demand and profit margin. The investment required was minimal compared to the substantial returns, making it a lucrative but dangerous business. Authorities said that further investigations were underway to trace the remaining members of the network and dismantle the entire supply chain.