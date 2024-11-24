Sambhal stone-pelting accused will face strict action, says BJP

New Delhi, Nov 24 The BJP on Sunday strongly condemned the stone-pelting incident in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, warning that those attempting to disrupt law and order will face strict action under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The violence erupted during a court-mandated survey of a Mughal-era mosque, reportedly built on the site of an ancient Harihar temple.

Protesters pelted stones at the police, forcing them to resort to lathi charges and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Several protesters were arrested in the aftermath of the incident.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leaders criticised the violence and emphasised that no attempt to incite unrest would be tolerated.

BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam urged the residents of Sambhal to respect the judiciary and Constitution.

"The people of Sambhal should understand that the country will be run through the judiciary and Constitution. Whatever decision is taken must be respected by all. Those attempting to incite violence or riots for their gain should know there is a Modi-Yogi government. Any terrorism, quarrel, or disturbance will not be tolerated; the law will do its work," he said.

Gautam also slammed the opposition parties for their silence on the incident and said, "Where are those who claim to believe in the judiciary and Constitution? Not a single statement has come from them."

"They only aim to incite violence and divide the country on religious and caste lines," he added.

Labelling the incident as "unfortunate," BJP National Spokesperson Nalin Kohli stressed the importance of abiding by the law.

"It is very unfortunate that people resorted to stone-pelting, obstructing the implementation of the court's order. No one has the right to break the law or incite violence," he said.

Kohli emphasised that any grievances should be addressed through legal channels.

"If there are objections to a court order, people have the right to approach a higher court. Nowhere in the Constitution does it permit inciting violence to interfere with judicial proceedings," he added.

BJP Spokesperson Ajay Alok pointed out that similar incidents have been occurring across the nation.

"This is a repeated pattern where stones are placed on rooftops in advance, and violence is instigated. Such actions are meant to create instability in the country. However, they will not succeed under the leadership of CM Yogi and PM Modi. The government will break their back and ensure law and order," he said.

The Supreme Court ordered the survey following a petition filed by Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed that the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babar after demolishing the Harihar temple. The incident underscores ongoing tensions related to historical disputes over places of worship.

The BJP reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and order, vowing to take strict action against those attempting to disrupt harmony.

