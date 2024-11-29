Sambhal violence fueled by tensions between BJP voters, opponents: OP Rajbhar

Varanasi, Nov 29 Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President, Om Prakash Rajbhar, on Friday reacted to the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, claiming it stemmed from tensions between those who voted for the BJP and those who did not.

The violence erupted on November 24 during a survey at Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid when protesters clashed with the police.

Four youths were killed, and several people including cops were injured in the unrest. The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a three-member committee, led by retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora, to investigate the violence. The committee is tasked with submitting a report within two months.

Rajbhar, speaking to the media, claimed, "The violence in Sambhal was the result of a clash between those who voted for the BJP and those who didn’t. The Opposition has no issues to address, and now they are trying to create fear and confusion."

He further alleged that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress were upset that Muslims in the Kundarki region voted for the BJP, which contradicted their expectations before the elections.

Rajbhar also criticised SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav for his recent comments calling Sambhal a 'ghost town.'

He recalled that during the SP’s tenure, the state witnessed numerous instances of violence, adding, "Under their rule, there were around 850 reports of violence, yet they now speak as if they were unaware of it."

Rajbhar continued his attack on the SP-Congress alliance, particularly regarding accusations about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"If the EVMs were tampered with, then why did the SP win in Karhal? If there had been any manipulation, we would have won all nine seats," he said.

He concluded by stating that the people of Uttar Pradesh had rejected the Opposition, recognising their inability to fulfil promises made during elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor