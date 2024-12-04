Sambhal violence: Political heat intensifies after Pak-made cartridges found

Lucknow, Dec 4 The discovery of Pakistan-made cartridges in the aftermath of the November 24 violence in Sambhal has escalated political tensions in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Sambhal, Ziaur Rahman Barq, criticised the local police, demanding dismissal of officers involved in the investigation, while Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured a thorough and impartial probe.

The violence erupted in the Sambhal Kotwali area during a survey, leading to five deaths. The police recovered six bullets from the scene, two of which are believed to have been manufactured in a Pakistani factory. This revelation has prompted an investigation into possible terrorist links.

Reacting to the findings, Ziaur Rahman Barq accused the police of failing to prevent things in Sambhal.

"After a week, the cartridges were recovered. The police administration has failed to prove that the people had weapons, and now they are claiming the cartridges were found there," he said.

"It's unfortunate that such police officers are handling this case. Such officers will only harm the country, and they should be dismissed immediately," Barq told IANS.

However, earlier in the day, UP's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak urged all political parties to support the administration in maintaining peace.

"The incident in Sambhal is under impartial investigation, with Section 144 imposed to ensure law and order. A judicial commission has already visited the site, and strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty," Pathak said.

Highlighting the discovery of foreign-made ammunition, Pathak added, "The involvement of Pakistani cartridges raises serious concerns. Our government is committed to a thorough investigation, and stringent action will be taken against the guilty."

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), along with forensic and Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) teams, is conducting searches in violence-affected areas.

On Tuesday, Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi visited the site with a forensic team, which used a metal detector to uncover additional cartridges.

The police recovered a 'POF 9MM 68-26' cartridge, believed to be made in Pakistan, and a 'Winchester Made-in-USA 12-bore' cartridge. The findings have added gravity to the case, leading the police to probe possible terrorist connections.

"The discovery of Pakistan-made ammunition suggests the seriousness of this case. The police are intensively investigating and working to identify those involved in the violence," the Sambhal SP said.

Meanwhile, to restore normalcy, the municipal team has resumed cleaning operations in the area. Pathak reiterated the government's resolve to ensure justice for the victims while holding the perpetrators accountable.

As the investigation unfolds, the involvement of foreign-made ammunition has raised questions about the extent of external influences in the violence, prompting heightened scrutiny by state and central agencies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor