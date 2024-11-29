Sambhal violence sensitive issue, avoid misleading statements: Jayant Chaudhary slams Oppn

New Delhi, Nov 29 Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Friday termed the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal in which four youths died, as a sensitive issue, urging that no misleading statements should be made to confuse the public by the Opposition leaders.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav while condemning the violence in Sambhal that erupted during a mosque survey, accused the ruling BJP of being behind the incident. Yadav alleged that the BJP was orchestrating the violence to divert public attention from its electoral malpractices.

Congress MP Imran Masood also accused the local police of being directly involved in the unrest that left four people dead and many others, including cops injured.

Speaking to IANS, Chaudhary emphasised the need for peace and trust in the law.

"The atmosphere should remain calm, and we must work to maintain peace. The state government must ensure security for all law-abiding citizens," he said.

He further stated that the matter should be left to the Supreme Court, which will make the final decisions on any legal issues arising from the violence.

Chaudhary also criticised those making inflammatory remarks and stressed the importance of upholding law and order in sensitive situations.

"The country functions on the rule of law, and it is the state's responsibility to maintain peace and security," he added.

In a separate issue, Chaudhary addressed the controversy surrounding the non-implementation of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana in Tamil Nadu.

The scheme, which aims to support artisans and craftsmen, has been in place for over a year, with 2.5 crore registrations across the country and more than 10 lakh beneficiaries.

Chaudhary responded to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's opposition to the scheme, stating that there was no caste-based discrimination in the scheme.

"The scheme is run by the central government, and there is no burden on the state government," he explained.

Chaudhary further pointed out that 76 per cent of the beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu were women, and more than half were from the OBC category, debunking claims that the scheme favoured a specific caste. He accused Stalin of playing politics with the issue and urged him to reconsider his stance for the benefit of the state's people.

"I appeal to the Tamil Nadu government to take a positive initiative and support the 8.5 lakh beneficiaries in the state," he concluded.

This dispute comes after CM Stalin informed Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi that the Tamil Nadu government could not implement the PM Vishwakarma Yojana in its current form.

