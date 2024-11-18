Samir Dey Dies: Former Odisha Minister and Senior BJP Leader Passes Away Due To Pneumonia

Senior BJP leader and former minister Samir Dey passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack on Monday. He was 67.As per reports, Dey was admitted to a private hospital in the CDA area in Cuttack on November 1, after his health condition deteriorated. Sources said Samir Dey, who was fondly called Dada, was suffering from pneumonia and other diseases.

Dr Sampad Das said, “Samir Dey was admitted to the hospital with several complications and was in ICU. We kept him on ventilator support and his immune system was not functioning properly, and lungs were significantly damaged. We conducted a dialysis and he suffered a cardiac arrest due to multiple organ failure.”

Samir Dey had served as minister of Higher Education in the former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's cabinet from 2004-09. He had also served as the Minister of Urban Development from 2000-04. Dey had represented Cuttack City thrice in a row- 1995, 2000, and 2004 in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.