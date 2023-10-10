Samrat Chaudhary son of Shakuni who was responsible for Mahabharat: Tej Pratap Yadav

Patna, Oct 10 After Samrat Chaudhary compared Lalu Prasad Yadav to cancer, Bihar Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Tej Pratap Yadav retaliated by calling the BJP leader the son of ‘Mama Shakuni’ who was responsible for the Mahabharat.

“Does Samrat Chaudhary have the capacity to stand before Lalu Prasad Yadav or face him. He is a son of Shakuni Mama (Samrat’s father's name is Shakuni Chaudhary) who was responsible for the Mahabharat,” Yadav said.

Samrat Chaudhary had earlier called Lalu Prasad Yadav the cancer of politics in Bihar. “If any leader can be blamed for anarchism in Bihar, it is Lalu Prasad Yadav. He is responsible for casteist hooliganism. He is talking about cancer but I want to say that he is responsible for such a situation,” Chaudhary said.

“Lalu Prasad is a convicted person courtesy Nitish Kumar. At this stage, he should concentrate on puja rather than politics. If anyone destroyed the politics of Bihar, it was Lalu Prasad Yadav,” he added.

Chaudhary’s comments came after Lalu Prasad slammed those who were objecting to the reports of the caste-based survey.

In a post uploaded on X on Monday, he said: “Those who are against the caste-based survey are against humanity, social, financial, political and equal representation. Such people do not have the character of justice. People who are supporters of inequality are unjust. From their birth to death they grab the rights of others on the basis of their higher castes.”

He added, “One cannot treat cancer with medicine for headache.”

The leaders of the NDA such as Samrat Chaudhary, Giriraj Singh, Upendra Kushwaha, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Pasupati Kumar Paras and others raised concerns over the caste survey.

Even JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu and RJD MLC Mahabali Chandravanshi claimed that the data released by the Bihar government was not satisfactory.

