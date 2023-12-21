Samrat Choudhary has narrow escape after effigy of Trinamool MP fell in his direction

By IANS | Published: December 21, 2023 11:22 PM2023-12-21T23:22:47+5:302023-12-21T23:25:03+5:30

Patna, Dec 21 Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary had a narrow escape after an effigy of Trinamool Congress ...

Samrat Choudhary has narrow escape after effigy of Trinamool MP fell in his direction | Samrat Choudhary has narrow escape after effigy of Trinamool MP fell in his direction

Samrat Choudhary has narrow escape after effigy of Trinamool MP fell in his direction

Patna, Dec 21 Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary had a narrow escape after an effigy of Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Benerjee almost fell on him, here on Thursday.

BJP's Kisan Morcha had organised a protest in Patna by burning an effigy of Kalyan Benerjee, who had mimicked Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, during a protest in the Parliament premises recently.

During the protest, Samrat Choudhary lit the effigy. With strong winds around, the effigy fell in the direction of Choudhary. Luckily, a supporter caught the pole of the effigy at the right time to prevent any mishap.

No one was injured in this incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app