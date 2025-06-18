‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ will not be observed in Bengal on June 25: CM Mamata

Kolkata, June 18 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday told mediapersons that “Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas” as mandated by the Central government would not be observed in the state on June 25 this year.

Reacting to the Union government's communique to state governments on the observation of June 25 as the ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’, the Chief Minister said the decision of the Centre in the matter was nothing but a “mockery” of democracy and the Indian Constitution.

The Union Government has decided that June 25 every year would be observed as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas” to honour those who opposed and fought against the injustices during the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Late Indira Gandhi in 1975.

“Does the current Union government care for democratic norms? Is democracy prevailing in the country in the true sense now? So ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ will not be observed in West Bengal,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Banerjee also made it clear that she had objections over the very name of 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'.

“We are all aware about the situation of the country and the people during the days of emergency. The people did not accept that. So June 25 could have been observed as ‘Emergency Day’. But why is the name ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’? Is democracy prevailing in India now?” the Chief Minister questioned.

She also accused the Union government and the ruling BJP of slaughtering democracy in India now.

“Democracy is being slaughtered every day. They are serving their agenda in the name of religion. They are making anti-Bengal statements. They have created a new Parliament building. So ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ should be observed every day,” the Chief Minister said.

She also questioned why the Union government refrained from observing “Anti-terrorism Day” despite so many terror attacks in India during the last five years.

“Everyone has the right to pursue individual political lines. But that does not mean that one should spread falsehood against others,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Speaking on the occasion, she also welcomed the order by a division bench of Calcutta High Court earlier in the day directing the Union government to start the process of implementation of the 100-day job scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from August 1 without failure.

“At the same time, the Union government should also release pending funds under this scheme which had been stopped for the last three years,” the Chief Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor