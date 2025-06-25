'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' a reminder to uphold, renew pledge to democracy: Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, June 25 Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday said that ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ is a reminder of the need to uphold and renew the commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

Addressing the ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ discussion, the Chief Minister emphasised that the Indian Constitution provides robust protection for Mizo identity and land, with safeguards such as the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and Article 371(G) ensuring constitutional autonomy for Mizoram. He said that the use of the Eastern Bengal Frontier Regulation Act, 1873, to enforce the Inner Line Regulation also prevents non-tribals from settling and owning land in the state. These provisions have been critical to protecting the people and culture of Mizoram, the Chief Minister said.

The event was organised by the Department of Art and Culture of the state government at Vaivakawn Cultural Centre.

Lalduhoma, who is also the President of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), further noted that while the Constitution allows for amendments, with over 106 amendments so far, it should not be misused for narrow political gains. He cited the 42nd Amendment during the Emergency of 1975, where the term “internal disturbance” was replaced with “armed rebellion” in Article 352, as a significant and beneficial change.

The Chief Minister also stated that the current government has chosen to observe this day as a mark of dissent against the authoritarian tendencies and to highlight its vision for a more participatory democracy.

Art and Culture Minister C. Lalsawivunga also addressed the gathering and said that the Constitution is the supreme law of the land, and that both the government and citizens have responsibilities in upholding it. He emphasised that by preserving the unique constitutional safeguards granted to Mizoram, the state remains secure and culturally vibrant.

Secretary of Art and Culture Zodingpuii expressed gratitude to all participants and outlined the government’s intention to observe the day annually. The date marks the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, under Article 352, citing internal disturbances, which lasted for over 21 months. The Union government has decided to commemorate this day as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’.

