'Sanatan Ka Apman Nahi Sahenge': Supreme Court Lawyer Tries To Attack CJI BR Gavai

A Supreme Court lawyer allegedly attempted to attack Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Monday, during proceedings. The incident unfolded when a bench led by the CJP was hearing the mention of cases by lawyers. According to the Bar and Bench report, the lawyer went near the dais and attempted to remove his shoe and intended to throw it at the CJI.

Security personnel present at the premises of the top court escorted the lawyer out. While he was taken out, the lawyer was heard shouting, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge." (We will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan), as per the Bar and Bench report.

Despite chaos, CJI remained composed and asked lawyers to present and continue with their arguments. CJP asked others not to lose focus due to such an incident. “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” he stated before starting further proceedings.

This comes possibly after the CJP Gavai's statement in a previous hearing related to the restoration of a 7-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho. The CJI had dismissed the case, saying, “Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now. It’s an archaeological site and ASI needs to give permission etc."

The hearing had caused anger on social media, with many accusing the Chief Justice of hurting the religious sentiments of the community. Addressing the controversy in open court two days later, CJI Gavai said that he meant no disrespect. "I respect all religions...This happened on social media," he said.