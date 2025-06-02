Sanatan spirit, sovereign pride: India's spiritual surge under PM Modi

New Delhi, June 2 "We must keep our culture, civilisation and values alive, preserve and enhance our spirituality and diversity, while continuously modernising technology, infrastructure, education and health systems.” These are the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that reflect his vision, which has been a cornerstone of India’s cultural and civilizational resurgence over the last 11 years.

Under his visionary and guiding leadership, India has not only reconnected with its ancient spiritual roots but has also modernised how those roots are experienced—through better infrastructure, restored monuments, and global cultural diplomacy. The result is a vibrant reawakening of Bharat’s soul, one that is both timeless and forward-looking.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has undergone a remarkable cultural transformation over the last 11 years. This journey has been much more than a revival—it is a renaissance that blends deep civilizational pride with the dynamism of a modern nation. India's cultural resurgence stands as a defining feature of the Modi era. This could be felt from restoring ancient temples and preserving spiritual traditions to reimagining cultural infrastructure and reconnecting with forgotten heroes.

Reclaiming civilizational roots

India’s cultural revival has been anchored in bold projects that reconnect people with their spiritual heritage. Transformative efforts like the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the Mahakaal Lok Project, and the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya have reshaped the pilgrim experience, blending spiritual sanctity with world-class amenities. These initiatives reflect the government’s mission to protect sacred sites while enhancing accessibility and comfort.

From Kedarnath to Kamakhya, and from the reconstruction of the Juna Somnath Temple to the development of the Parvati Mandir promenade, these projects have brought once-forgotten heritage sites back to the national consciousness.

Boosting pilgrimage and connectivity

Infrastructure upgrades like the Char Dham Highway Project and the approved Hemkund Sahib Ropeway have strengthened pilgrimage connectivity. Special emphasis on circuits like the Buddhist Circuit and the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor underscores India’s commitment to inclusive spiritual tourism. These efforts are not just about preserving faith—they drive local economies, foster tourism, and connect India’s cultural fabric across states and borders.

Inclusive heritage development

India’s spiritual mosaic includes every faith, and the government has honoured this diversity through schemes like PRASAD-- Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive, which has rejuvenated major places of worship across religions. Over Rs 1,900 crore has been invested in these efforts, while the Swadesh Darshan scheme has funded over Rs 5,000 crore in projects that boost spiritual tourism. Complementing these, the HRIDAY scheme has helped modernise 12 heritage cities.

This integrated development is transforming how Indians and the world experience the country’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

Repatriation of lost heritage

Restoring pride also means bringing back what was lost. Before 2013, only 13 stolen antiquities had been returned to India. But since 2014, 642 antiquities have been traced and many brought back, including 578 from the United States—a record for any country. These efforts reflect India's global influence and determination to reclaim its heritage.

Celebrating unsung heroes

From the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to statues, museums, and memorials, India is rediscovering its true nation-builders. Initiatives like the National War Memorial, National Police Memorial, and the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya honour heroes from all walks of life, transcending political divides.

The newly inaugurated New Parliament House, with its Sengol and Constitution Hall, embodies India's spiritual values and democratic legacy. Structures like the Bharat Mandapam, with the world’s tallest Nataraja statue, echo India’s stature as a civilizational force.

Strengthening unity in diversity

Programmes like ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and events like the Kashi Tamil Sangamam showcase India’s living unity. From Guru Parvs to the Global Buddhist Summit, and from Mahakumbh 2025—which saw over 66 crore devotees—to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, India is actively strengthening its spiritual and cultural harmony.

WAVES 2025: Cultural diplomacy in action

The World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), inaugurated by PM Modi in Mumbai, showcased India as a global creative powerhouse. With delegates from 100-plus countries and MoUs worth over Rs 8,000 crore, WAVES emphasised India’s cultural leadership in the digital era.

Yoga and Ayurveda: India’s gifts to the world

Yoga continues to unite the globe. From more than 35,000 people performing Yoga on Rajpath in 2015 to 23 crore participants in 2023, the International Day of Yoga has become a worldwide movement. The 2025 theme—'Yoga for One Earth, One Health’—reflects a universal message.

Meanwhile, Ayurveda is establishing India as a hub for holistic wellness. Through 24 international MoUs, Ayush visas, and recognition from the WHO, India’s ancient healing science is gaining global trust. The Ayurveda Day 2024, celebrated across 150 countries, underlined this rising influence.

UNESCO recognition: Preserving cultural icons

India now boasts 43 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, with 62 more on the tentative list. The recent addition of Moidams of the Ahom Dynasty from Assam further strengthens India’s global cultural presence. Each site is a portal to the past and a promise to the future.

A cultural revolution for the future

India’s civilisational journey is not just being preserved—it is being revitalised with vision and vigour. As temples are restored, heroes remembered, and traditions celebrated, the country stands tall as both an ancient civilisation and a modern power. With improved infrastructure, spiritual vibrancy, and cultural pride, India is showcasing its identity to the world—not as a relic of the past, but as a beacon of timeless wisdom and forward-looking strength.

