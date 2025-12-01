'Sanctity of democracy is hijacked': Cong blasts Centre over LS uproar

New Delhi, Dec 1 Congress on Monday accused the Centre of repeatedly denying the Opposition an opportunity to raise its concerns in Parliament, after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day following persistent sloganeering.

The Winter Session witnessed fresh turmoil as protests erupted over alleged "vote chori" in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in several states and union territories.

The ruckus forced a second adjournment till 2 p.m., before the House was finally adjourned for the day.

After the adjournment, Congress MP and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, told reporters, "It is very unfortunate that the sanctity of democracy has been hijacked. In the temple of democracy, Parliament should address issues from both the ruling party and the Opposition."

"However, we are noticing that since Day 1, the ruling party wants to discuss only their issues. Out of several matters being raised by the Opposition for days, not one was on today's agenda. So why do they call the Opposition to the all-party meeting to discuss the business agenda when they don't want to address our issues? We just want a discussion on the SIR process, but the government is not allowing us," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned parliamentarians against disorderly behaviour, remarking that there should be no "drama" in the House and asserting that parliamentary focus must remain on policymaking rather than slogan-shouting.

Addressing reporters ahead of the Winter Session, he said, "There are a lot of places to do drama; anyone who wants to do it can continue with it. There should be delivery here and not drama. Even for the slogans, the entire nation is available; raise the slogans wherever you want; you raised it where you were defeated, now raise it where you will be defeated. However, here, the focus should be on policy, not slogans."

Reacting to the Prime Minister's remarks, Congress MP Imran Masood expressed strong disagreement.

"Are we staging a drama? According to them, are we doing drama? We are raising such serious issues, and it appears to them as drama?" Masood told IANS.

Challenging the ruling party's claims, Masood added, "What kind of miraculous result have you achieved that you claim there is no anti-incumbency at all? If you go among the public, you will hear criticism. People are coming out in huge numbers to listen to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and in Bihar, they are rushing to hear Tejashwi. Their rallies may not draw crowds, but when the ballot boxes open, there will be an overwhelming response. Raise 'Jai Gyanesh Babu' and 'Jai ECI' slogans in this country and achieve anything."

The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on Monday and will continue till December 19, with 15 sittings scheduled over 19 days.

