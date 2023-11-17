Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes 'Team India' best of luck with sand sculpture

Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand art of 56-ft long World Cup trophy with the message "Good Luck Team India" at the Puri sea beach in Odisha.

India and Australia will meet in the final of the World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on Sunday.

Sudarsan wished good luck to the men in blue with the beautiful sand art of the World Cup trophy by using around 500 steel bowls and 300 hundred cricket balls. This art is about 56-ft long.

The students of his sand art institute joined hands with him to complete this sculpture in about six hours.

"We have created this special installation sand art to wish Team India for the final match of India vs Australia, which will be played at Gujarat," said Sudarsan.

The Padma award-winning artist Sudarsan has participated in more than 65 international sand art competitions and festivals around the World and won many awards.

