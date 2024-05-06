Sand, land, liquor mafias ruling Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi

Anakapalle (Andhra Pradesh), May 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged that sand mafia, land mafia and liquor mafia are ruling Andhra Pradesh.

He appealed to people to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to free Andhra Pradesh from this loot.

Stating that the May 13 vote will decide the future of the country and the state, PM Modi assured the people that the double-engine government of the NDA will take development to new heights.

He was addressing an election rally of NDA along with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan’s brother Naga Babu and other leaders.

The Prime Minister alleged that rampant corruption and mafia raj are the identity of Congress and YSR Congress.

“In Karnataka tanker mafia and land mafia are the running governments Sand mafia, land mafia and liquor mafia are ruling in Andhra Pradesh,” PM Modi said.

He also accused both the parties of damaging the culture with their appeasement.

PM Modi alleged that temples are being damaged in Andhra Pradesh and assured that the NDA’s double-engine government will put an end to this.

Referring to various development works undertaken by the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, he said in 2014 the state had national highways up to a total length of 4,000 km but this has now gone up to about Rs.9,000 km.

He also referred to the establishment of various institutions of higher learning in the state. He said while the NDA government has done so much, the YSR Congress failed to do anything.

“This is because BJP’s mantra is development, development and development while YSR Congress’ mantra is corruption, corruption and corruption,” he said.

The Prime Minister accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of putting brakes on every development work in the state.

He said while the Centre approved a separate railway zone in Visakhapatnam, the state government did not give land for construction of its headquarters.

Stating that the Centre sanctioned 24 lakh houses for the poor of Andhra Pradesh under PM Awas Yojana, the YSR Congress government could not complete even half of that.

He remarked that the YSR Congress’s agenda is that there will be no work where there is no scope for corruption.

He said that the Sujala Sravanti irrigation project in north Andhra is the best example of the work culture of the state government. He recalled that the work on the project was inaugurated by Jagan Mohan Reddy’s father and then chief minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

He asked Jagan when he could become the political successor of his father, why he could not complete the work started by him.

Alleging that farmers are worried in Andhra Pradesh due to the policies of the state government, he assured that the NDA government will remove their hardships.

--IANS

ms/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor