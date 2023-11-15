Sand mafia: One arrested in Bihar cop murder case

Patna, Nov 15 A day after Sub Inspector (SI) Prabhat Ranjan was mowed down by sand mafias in Jamui, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted for the purpose, has arrested one of the accused.

"The main accused Krishna Ravidas is still absconding. He was the one who was driving the tractor and crushed SI Ranjan and home guard Jawan Rajesh Kumar Saw on Tuesday morning," said Shaurya Suman, SP of Jamui.

According to the SP, accused Mithilesh Thakur was arrested from Nawada.

Thakur was accompanying Krishna Ravidas at the time of incident.

SI Ranjan and home guard Saw were deployed at Garhi police station in the district.

They led the barricades on Chanwar bridge and signaled a speeding tractor laden with sand to stop for checking.

Instead of stopping the vehicle, the tractor driver mowed them under the wheels.

While the SI died on the spot, Saw was critically injured.

After committing the crime, the tractor driver fled leaving the tractor abandoned some distance away from the crime scene in the border area of Jamui and Nawada.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor