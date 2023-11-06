Sand trader gunned down in Patna

Patna, Nov 6 A sand trader was gunned down by four unidentified assailants in Patna’s Paliganj area, police said on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Devraj Singh, a native of Berar village.

Police said that Singh and his aides had travelled to Kanpa village on Sunday night.

As soon as he stepped out of his vehicle, the accused, waiting for him in an SUV, shot at him and fled the spot immediately after committing the crime, the police added.

Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead.

The victim is considered to be a key member of the sand business and had been facing death threats in the past.

As a result, Patna police had given him an arms license to carry a rifle and pistol.

Singh's body has been sent to the Patna AIIMS for autopsy.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the attackers. The preliminary investigation reveals that the murder incident looks to be a result of personal enmity,” said Pritam Kumar DSP Paliganj, Patna.

