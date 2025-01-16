Sandeep Dikshit confident of victory in New Delhi Constituency; to file nomination today

New Delhi, Jan 16 Sandeep Dikshit, Congress candidate for the New Delhi Assembly constituency, expressed confidence in securing a victory in the upcoming elections as he is filing nomination on Thursday.

Reflecting on his interactions with the public, Dikshit said he is optimistic about the party’s prospects, that his meetings with residents have shown a positive shift in sentiment toward the Congress.

"I have a very good feeling about our chances," he stated, adding that after meeting numerous people and gauging their opinions on other political parties, he realised that there was growing support for Congress.

He emphasised that understanding the public mood was crucial in forming his outlook for the elections. Dikshit also shared his belief that voters were increasingly dissatisfied with the performance of the AAP government.

In response to the ongoing controversy surrounding BJP leader Parvesh Verma, including an FIR related to his actions at a temple, Dikshit commented on the allegations, particularly the incident of distributing shoes.

He criticised such tactics, noting, "These actions are not representative of someone committed to social service. Our focus is on public service, not handing out charity." He emphasised that politics should be about policies and not about making promises through material giveaways.

"If even a few voters change their votes based on inducements, it goes against the very spirit of democracy," he added.

Dikshit also addressed the recent approval by the Ministry of Home Affairs for a money laundering case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He remarked that this was expected given the ongoing rumours and the financial irregularities observed during elections in Goa and Punjab.

"We had seen significant financial activity by the Aam Aadmi Party on the ground," he said. He also referenced a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India that exposed financial misconduct within Kejriwal's party.

In Delhi, the election to the 70-member Assembly will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes on February 8.

