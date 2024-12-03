Sandeep Dikshit slams Delhi govt over unfulfilled promises

New Delhi, Dec 3 Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Tuesday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for raising concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi at the national level without first addressing the issue within the Delhi Assembly. He also slammed the Delhi government over unfulfilled promises like installation of CCTVs and removal of marshals from buses.

His comments came after AAP MP Raghav Chadha moved a suspension notice in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, calling for an urgent debate on the rising crime rates in the national Capital as the Delhi Police comes under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry.

In his notice, Chadha urged the Rajya Sabha to suspend the day’s scheduled business to discuss the worsening law and order situation in Delhi, including rising crime rates. He emphasised that this critical issue needed immediate attention from the House.

Speaking to IANS, Sandeep Dikshit commented, "Before you raise such concerns in the Rajya Sabha, you should first address them in the Delhi Assembly."

"The AAP has been the ruling party, and they should be discussing these matters with the Delhi Police and ensuring action within their own jurisdiction," he stated.

Dikshit highlighted that while crimes in Delhi may have escalated significantly in recent years, it was evident that the AAP, too, had failed to fulfil its promises.

He cited the stalled installation of CCTV cameras and inadequate street lighting as key unaddressed issues. He also criticised the AAP's move to remove marshals from buses after initially promising their presence to ensure safety.

Sandeep Dikshit further reacted on the farmers who are protesting in Delhi.

"Three to four years ago, there was a massive farmers' movement, and numerous discussions took place between farmer leaders and the BJP government. The Prime Minister repeatedly urged his representatives to resolve all outstanding issues. The court also intervened to support the farmers, and the government initially made some announcements. However, after three to four years, it became evident that no substantial progress had been made for the farmers," he stated.

Dikshit further claimed that the Union government failed to take any meaningful steps regarding MSP or market reforms.

"While the three controversial farm laws were eventually repealed to ease the situation, the Union government failed to take any meaningful steps regarding MSP or market reforms. Unfortunately, it is now clear that this government is not serving the interests of anyone — be it the poor or the labourers. We once believed that this country belonged to farmers. The Congress had always championed the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,' but today, it feels as if farmers have been completely sidelined," he concluded.

