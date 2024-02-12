Sandeshkhali violence: Internet ban extended to Hingalganj

Kolkata, Feb 12 Amid continuing and aggravated protests by the local women at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal demanding the arrest of absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates, the state administration has extended the internet ban to adjacent Hingalganj area.

The administration said that the internet ban was extended so that tension does not spread to other areas.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose will be also visiting Sandeshkhali to take stock of the on-ground situation while the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will also lead a team of BJP legislators to Sandeshkhali on Monday.

Meanwhile, the CPI-M has also called a 12-hour bandh in Sandeshkhali on Monday to protest against the arrest of former party legislators Nirapada Sardar on charges of instigating the local women to burn down the poultry farm and farmhouse of local Trinamool leader Shibu Hazra, also a close associate of Shahjahan.

Shahjahan has been accused of masterminding the attack on ED and CAPF officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5. He has been absconding since the day of attack.

Section 144 has also been imposed in Sandeshkhali since Saturday but the local people have been protesting, mainly led by the women.

Both the Governor and National Commission for Scheduled Castes have sought reports from the West Bengal government on the on-ground situation at Sandeshkhali.

