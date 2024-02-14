Sandeshkhali Violence: Section 144 in West Bengal till February 18

In West Bengal, the Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in and around 500 metres of area in seven gram panchayats, including Sandeshkhali gram panchayat till midnight February 18, ANI reported. Section 144 CrPC order will be valid in and around 500 metres of the following areas from 23.45 hrs (February 13) to 00.00 hrs (February 19):Sandeshkhali GP (Trimoni Bazar, Khulna Ghat, Bholakhali Ghat, Sandeshkhali Ghat and Patrapara), Durga Mandop GP (Gabberia Market, Daudpur and Dugripara), Korakati GP (Dhuchnikhali Bazar), Manpur GP (Gopaler. Ghat), Khulna GP (Situlia bazar, Khulna bazar and Hatgacha bazar), Bermajur II (Dhamakali Ghat, Atapur and Pulepara) and Jeliakhali GP (Azizer Ghat, Piprekhali Ghat and Haldarpara).

As per order by Basirhat Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashish Kumar IAS, the use of microphone and/or loudspeaker is banned, unless duly authorised. Assembly of five or more persons has also been banned.

A clash broke out between the police and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the latter marched towards the Superintendent of Police (SP) office in Basirhat in the wake of alleged systemic sexual assault on women in North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali.Local women in Sandeshkhali have been demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan, who has been on the run since the January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. They were attacked during a raid at Shahjahan’s residence in connection with an alleged public distribution system (PDS) scam.The women claim that Sheikh and his "gang" sexually harass women in the area and have captured swathes of land by force.