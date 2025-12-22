Sandeshkhali witness accident case: Accused truck driver Alim Molla arrested

Kolkata, Dec 22 Alim Molla, the driver of the killer truck in the road accident death case of Satyajit Ghosh, the younger son of Bhola Ghosh, a key witness in a criminal case against suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, was finally arrested by the West Bengal Police on Monday.

An insider from the state police said that Molla was arrested early morning from a secret location in the district. However, the cops refused to divulge further details, including the exact location in the district from where Molla was arrested.

He will be presented at a district court in the North 24 Parganas district later in the day, and the public prosecutor will seek his police custody.

This is the fifth arrest made in this case and also the second arrest among the 10 names referred to as accused by witness Bhola Ghosh earlier this month at Nazat Police Station. The other three persons arrested in this connection were not named as accused in the complaint filed by Bhola Ghosh.

Satyajit Ghosh died on December 10, after a truck rammed into the vehicle in which he was travelling with his father to the district court to record the latter’s statement against Shahjahan. Bhola Ghosh narrowly escaped with his life, while the driver of their vehicle, Shahnur Molla, also succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Bhola Ghosh has repeatedly claimed that the attack was aimed at him and not his son. “I was the target because I am one of the main witnesses against Shahjahan,” he had said earlier.

He had also claimed that the 16-wheel truck that had hit the vehicle in which he and his deceased son were travelling was being driven by Alim Molla.

Initially, information surfaced that the vehicle had a head-on collision with the killer truck coming from the opposite direction. However, later Bhola Ghosh made a statement that the killer truck had hit their vehicle a couple of times from behind, and even pushed the vehicle for a certain distance until the latter fell into a roadside water body at the Basanti Highways.

Later, some of the eyewitnesses to the mishap also corroborated the statements made by Bhola Ghosh.

