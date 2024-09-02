Sandip Ghosh, Ex-Principle of RG Kar Medical College, Arrested by CBI Over ‘Financial Misconduct’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with alleged financial misconduct at the institution.

Ghosh, who had been questioned for the 15th consecutive day at the CBI's Salt Lake office, was later escorted to the agency's Nizam Palace office in Kolkata, where he was formally arrested. The inquiry pertains to financial irregularities reported during Ghosh’s tenure as principal.

The arrest follows a separate investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College on August 9. Ghosh had been asked to take leave by the state government following the revelation of the trainee doctor’s murder.

Complaints of financial misconduct against Ghosh were lodged by the hospital’s former deputy superintendent, Dr. Akhtar Ali, who reported multiple counts of irregularities during Ghosh’s time as principal.