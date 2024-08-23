Sandip Ghosh moves court challenging CBI probe into financial irregularities at RG Kar

Kolkata, Aug 23 Sandip Ghosh, the controversial former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, approached the Calcutta High on Friday challenging its order directing a CBI probe into the allegations of financial irregularities at the hospital when Ghosh was in charge of its affairs.

The hospital has been in the eye of storm ever since the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor on its premises came to light on the morning of August 9.

Acting on a petition filed by 'whistleblower' Akhtar Ali -- the former Deputy Medical Superintendent of R.G. Kar -- earlier in the day, Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj ordered a court-monitored CBI inquiry into the alleged financial irregularities at the hospital.

The court also directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the West Bengal government to probe the matter to hand over all the relevant documents to the CBI officials by 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Soon after the court passed its order, Ghosh approached the division bench of the Calcutta High Court comprising Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya challenging the single-judge bench ruling, arguing that it directed for a CBI probe without taking his point-of-view in the matter into consideration.

Ghosh also sought fast-track hearing in this matter.

However, the division bench advised him to get a copy of the single-judge bench order first.

Earlier while ordering a CBI probe into the matter, Justice Bhardwaj observed that since the central agency is already investigating the rape and murder case at R.G. Kar, it is batter that the same agency carries out the probe into the charges of financial irregularities at the hospital during Ghosh's tenure.

Justice Bhardwaj also observed that investigation by multiple agencies in related cases might increase complications.

Earlier this week, Justice Bhardwaj had questioned the decision of the state government to form the Special Investigation Team a year after the Health Department was intimated about the alleged irregularities.

Stating that the inclusion of senior police officers in the SIT made it evident that the matter was serious, he had asked why similar promptness was not shown one year back when the matter was brought to the notice of the state government.

