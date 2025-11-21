Sangai Tourism Festival opens in Imphal amid protests and tension; two cops injured in clash

Imphal, Nov 21 Amid protests and tension, the 10-day Sangai Tourism Festival began at Hapta Kangjeibung in Manipur's capital Imphal on Friday.

A police official said at least two police officers, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were injured after a clash broke out in Imphal East district over the festival, which the government is projecting as an attempt to restore normalcy in the trouble-torn state.

The clashes occurred when security forces prevented demonstrators, including several displaced persons, who were marching towards the venue of the festival, the official said.

He said that the protestors hurled stones at the forces, forcing the security personnel to lob several rounds of tear gas shells.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla inaugurated the festival in a low-key manner.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of several Meitei civil society organisations of Manipur, had earlier announced a cease-work strike and urged people to boycott the festival and hold a protest on Friday (November 21).

COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba had said the festival is “not meant for the people, but for some individuals’ vested interest who can manage financial benefit for organising the festival”.

The annual Sangai Festival was not held in 2023 and 2024 as the 10-day carnival had been suspended for two years in the wake of the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. Common people did not turn up at the festival venue at Hapta Kangjeibung, while government employees and security personnel formed the bulk of the audience.

Former Minister and BJP MLAs Bishwajit Singh and Basanta Kumar Singh were seen at the venue.

Most stalls at the festival ground were not open, and only a few government-run stalls functioned partially.

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), COCOMI, several valley-based groups, and large numbers of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have opposed the decision to hold the event while thousands remain in relief camps and ethnic tensions continue to simmer.

COCOMI, other organisations and IDPs have been demanding that, before holding the Sangai Festival, the state government must first resolve the ongoing conflict in the state and rehabilitate people internally displaced from their villages due to the ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023.

Hundreds of violence-hit IDPs living in relief camps in Bishnupur district tried to march towards their ancestral homes and original villages in neighbouring Churachandpur district on Friday evening, forcing the security forces to fire tear gas to disperse the inmates.

The IDPs demanded that they be allowed to return to their homes in Churachandpur district, where tribals are the majority. The IDPs were, however, stopped by security forces near Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district, a few kilometres from Churachandpur district.

Security forces put up barricades, barbed wires and parked vehicles in the middle of roads to prevent the further movement of the IDPs.

The Manipur government on Tuesday (November 18) appealed to all citizens, particularly IDPs, affected by ethnic violence, and all stakeholders to extend full cooperation and support to ensure the grand success of the 'Sangai Tourism Festival'.

Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, in an appeal, said that the Sangai Festival, scheduled from November 21 to 30, is not merely an event; it is a collective affirmation of “our commitment to moving forward together and hence, your full support and participation will definitely help the state move forward”.

He had said the government reiterates that economic revival, tourism promotion, youth empowerment and community harmony are vital pillars for bringing Manipur back onto a sustained path of growth.

The Sangai Festival aims to embody these goals, acting as a catalyst for renewed hope, opportunity, economic growth and unity, he said. The state government fully recognises the profound hardship and suffering endured by the citizens, particularly the IDPs.

Currently, Rs 18 crore per month is being spent on providing monetary assistance to the IDPs and for the management of relief camps across the state, he said.

According to the Chief Secretary, Rs 523 crore has been provided under Special Relief Package by Government of India, out of this, Rs 180 crore has been earmarked for house restoration assistance for displaced families and Rs 250 crore for providing public assets such as health centres, community halls, water supply, schools, etc at the places where IDPs would be resettled or rehabilitated.

He had said that while relief and rehabilitation of IDPs is the top priority for the state government, holding of Sangai Festival is also important for economic acceleration and to provide market linkages for local artisans, entrepreneurs, craftsmen and farmers, boosting trade and investment.

The government is simultaneously pushing major developmental projects to create jobs and enhance the ease of living, Goel pointed out.

