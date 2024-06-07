Sanitation workers, labourers, Vande Bharat employees invited to attend PM Modi's oath ceremony

New Delhi, June 7 As preparations are in full swing for the oath-taking ceremony of the new government on June 9, sanitation workers, transgenders, and labourers who worked on the Central Vista Project will be among the special guests, sources said on Friday.

The special invitees will also include the beneficiaries of Central government schemes and Viksit Bharat ambassadors, the sources added.

Railway employees working on Vande Bharat and Metro trains will be invited to attend PM Modi's third oath ceremony.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

The sources have also said that arrangements are being made for over 8,000 guests at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

South Asian leaders have been invited to the ceremony. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe have already confirmed their presence, sources said. Invites have also been reportedly sent to Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth. the sources added.

Narendra Modi is the second PM to win a third straight term in power after the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

