Sanjauli Mosque Row: Protesters Clash With Security Forces in Shimla Amid Prohibitory Orders (Watch Video)

Members of Hindu outfits clashed with security forces while on their way to the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Wednesday, September 11. The protesters are agitating in the Dhalli area and raised slogans against the construction of the Sajauli mosque despite prohibitory orders issued by local authorities.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the locality following escalating tensions and a call for a bandh by Hindu organisations. The order will remain effective in the entire Sanjauli area on Wednesday from 7 am to 11.59 pm. Police lathi-charge the protestors to disburse them. Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that everyone has the right to protest peacefully. Protestors remove the barricading and enter the Dhalli Tunnel East portal during their protest rally.

Protestors Clash With Security Forces

#WATCH | Shimla Protests | Himachal Pradesh: Protestors clash with the security forces while on their way to the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area pic.twitter.com/kBNcCDH9bW — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

The Shimla district administration issued the prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 that bar assembly of more than five persons without permission and carrying of lethal weapons and arms including lathis, daggers, sticks, spears, swords.

"The situation is very clear. Everyone has the right to protest peacefully and Govt too has said this but there should not arise a situation which would affect the peaceful situation there. So Police have taken preventive measures," said Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh over protests against the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area.

Vikramaditya Singh said that section 163 has been imposed to maintain law and order in the area. The mosque matter is subjudice, and the government will make a decision after hearing.

#WATCH | Shimla: On protests against the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in Sanjauli area, Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh says, "The situation is very clear. Everyone has the right to protest peacefully and Govt too has said this but there should not arise… pic.twitter.com/HWUxOzDuJN — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

"As far as the construction of that illegal structure is concerned, the matter is sub-judice, Govt will take a decision after hearing. We have clearly said that if it is found to be illegal, action will definitely be taken and it will be demolished. But that is a step that will be taken once the order of the Municipal Commissioner comes, it will not be right to take action before that," he added.

Some Hindu organisations had given a bandh call on Wednesday demanding the demolition of the unauthorised construction of the mosque and the registration of outsiders coming to the state.

"Regarding the illegal construction, we have seen that Himachal Government Minister Anirudh Singh has said that the construction is unauthorised and should be taken down.... 'Aaj, Himachal Pradesh ke mukhya mantri ne Hindu samaj ke sath khilwad karte hue mahilaon aur Hindu samaj pe lathi-charged kiya'... The Hindu community was on its way to Sanjauli for a peaceful protest but the police of the Sukhu government used lathi-charge upon and dispersed us..," said a protestor.