Sanjay Dutt says will visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Jan 22

Patna, Jan 12 Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Thursday said that he will go to Ayodhya on January 22 to attend the inauguration of Ram Mandir.

"It is a good thing that the Pran Pratistha is taking place in Ayodhya. I will go there," he told mediapersons in Gaya while interacting with them.

Sanjay Dutt was in Gaya for the 'Pind Daan' of his father Sunil Dutt and mother Nargis Dutt.

He performed a Puja at Moksha Dham Vishnupad temple located along Falgu river.

Many people had assembled inside as well as outside the temple to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood actor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor