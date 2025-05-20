Sanjay Jha to embark on East and Southeast Asia tour with delegation tomorrow

Patna, May 20 In a significant diplomatic initiative, an all-party delegation led by JD(U) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha will embark on a multi-nation tour on Wednesday, covering Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

The delegation’s primary objective is to present concrete evidence of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and articulate the rationale behind India’s recent military action, Operation Sindoor.

The visit is part of a broader diplomatic outreach launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build global consensus against terrorism and diplomatically isolate Pakistan.

“The purpose of this delegation is to expose the Pakistani government’s direct involvement in training, funding, and supporting terrorists operating against India,” Jha told the media in Patna.

He added, “India acted decisively by destroying nine terrorist training centres. When Pakistan retaliated, India effectively intercepted and dismantled their airbases.”

Jha credited Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for what he described as an unprecedented and strategic response. “Earlier, we only saw symbolic action. But under PM Modi’s leadership, terrorism is being treated as an act of war -- and our response is proportional and resolute,” he said.

Joining Jha in the high-profile delegation are several prominent political and diplomatic figures. This initiative is non-partisan, with leaders from across the political spectrum joining forces to represent a unified national stance against terrorism.

“Those in this delegation are not representing any political party but the nation, standing in solidarity against global terrorism,” Jha asserted.

This is one of seven international delegations being dispatched by the Indian government as part of a comprehensive diplomatic campaign.

Each team is tasked with engaging with foreign governments, civil society, media, and think tanks to present intelligence-backed evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in terrorism.

The delegation’s itinerary includes high-level meetings with government officials, strategic affairs experts, diplomats, and global media organizations in the host countries.

