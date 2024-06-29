Sanjay Kumar Jha: The new face steering JD(U)'s national strategy

New Delhi, June 29 Sanjay Kumar Jha, a Rajya Sabha MP and a trusted aide of Nitish Kumar, was appointed the national Working President of the JD(U) during the National Executive meeting of the party held in New Delhi on Saturday.

The decision was made in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union ministers Lalan Singh, Ram Nath Thakur, and other senior party leaders.

Jha’s appointment is notable because of his close ties with the BJP leadership.

With extensive experience in organisational management and having served thrice as the Water Resources Minister of Bihar since 2019, Jha brings significant administrative expertise to his new role.

He began his political career with the BJP before joining the JD(U) in 2012.

Known for his strong association with Nitish Kumar, Jha played a crucial role in the formation of the NDA government in Bihar earlier this year, leading to his elevation to this prestigious position.

In his new capacity, Jha will serve as a bridge between the JD(U) and BJP at the national level, capitalising on his established relationships with key BJP figures. His appointment also underscores his strategic importance in aligning JD(U) with the broader NDA objectives.

Additionally, Jha's vocal criticism of the Congress, despite JD(U) having allied with the party on multiple occasions, aligns with the political stance often taken by Nitish Kumar's administration.

Sanjay Kumar Jha unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Darbhanga against BJP’s Kirti Azad, securing 12.61 per cent votes.

He is recognised within the JD(U) as a skilled crisis manager. His pivotal role was evident when Nitish Kumar rejoined the NDA in 2017, with Jha playing a crucial part in solidifying the alliance. Similarly, when Nitish Kumar broke away from the Grand Alliance earlier this year, Jha again played a significant role in facilitating the new alliance formation.

Having been groomed politically within the BJP, Jha's stature in JD(U) is underscored by his appointments: He became a member of the Legislative Council through the Governor’s quota and also served as a Cabinet minister in Bihar. These roles affirm his influence and importance within the party's hierarchy.

Born on December 1, 1967, at Araria Sangram village in Madhubani district, Jha holds an MA degree from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

He was elected as an MLC in 2006 and subsequently served as Bihar's Water Resources Minister on three occasions -- June 2, 2019, to November 16, 2020; February 9, 2021, to August 9, 2022; and August 16, 2022, to January 28, 2024.

His influence extends beyond ministerial roles; he has held positions such as JD(U) national General Secretary, MLC, and Rajya Sabha MP.

Jha also led the party's parliamentary board in the Rajya Sabha.

In summary, Jha's elevation to national Working President of the party underscores his strategic importance within JD(U), particularly in forging and maintaining ties with the BJP under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

