Sanjay Raut accuses Centre of 'taunting' CMs in COVID-19 review meeting over fuel price issue

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday accused the Centre of "taunting" the Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories in the recent meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Chief Ministers were told that PM Modi would hold a meeting on COVID-19 situation in the country. Instead, PM Modi taunted the Chief Ministers of non-BJP states regarding petrol and diesel prices. It's not right. PM Modi was not expected to do so but CMs Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee have given the answer," Raut said to reporters today.

This comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Centre by saying that the state government cannot be held responsible for the spike in fuel prices.

Thackeray said to reporters on Wednesday after attending a meeting with the Prime Minister virtually, "Today, in the price of one litre of diesel in Mumbai, Rs 24.38 is for the Centre and Rs 22.37 is for the state. In petrol price, 31.58 paise is central tax and 32.55 paise state tax. Therefore, it is not a fact that petrol and diesel have become more expensive due to the state."

The Maharashtra Chief Minister added, "Maharashtra collects the highest GST of 15 per cent in the country. Combining both direct taxes and GST, Maharashtra is the number one state in the country."

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a COVID-19 review meeting with Chief Ministers of all States and Union Territories. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were amongst those present in the meeting.

In the meeting, Prime Minister Modi appealed to the States ruled by non-BJP parties to reduce tax on fuel. He said prices of fuel were higher in many opposition-ruled states and urged them to reduce Value Added Tax in "national interest" and as a part of "cooperative federalism" to benefit the common man.

( With inputs from ANI )

