Sanjay Raut Booked Over Remarks on Madhya Pradesh Government's 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

Madhya Pradesh Police registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday for allegedly making false remarks about the state government's flagship Ladli Behna Yojana. The case was filed by the Bhopal crime branch after a complaint from BJP Mahila Morcha district unit president Vandana Jachak and vice president Sushma Chouhan, according to the reports.

The complainants accused Raut of intentionally claiming that the Ladli Behna Yojana had been shut down.

"We have come to file an FIR against Sanjay Raut, a Congress sympathiser, who falsely claimed that the Ladli Behna Yojana has been stopped in Madhya Pradesh. His statement exposes his Congress-oriented mindset," said Sushma Chouhan, Vice President of BJP's Mahila Morcha, Bhopal. "Every woman in the state has received money in their accounts under the Ladli Behna Yojana on October 6. The scheme is still operational and will continue. The Madhya Pradesh government is addressing the needs of women, and each beneficiary is receiving Rs 1,250 in their bank accounts every month. We demand that an FIR be lodged against Sanjay Raut and strict action is taken."

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP: On FIR registered against Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut, Sushma Chauhan, District Vice President of BJP's Mahila Morcha, Bhopal says "We have come to file an FIR against Sanjay Raut, a Congress sympathiser, who falsely claimed that the Ladli Behna Yojana… pic.twitter.com/iFJXFNfMtb — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2024

Raut has been charged under sections 353 (2) for circulating statements containing false information and 356 (2) for defamation under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).