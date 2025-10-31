Sanjay Raut facing health issues, to stay away from public life for two months

Mumbai, Oct 31 Shiv Sena(UBT) MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday said he will stay away from public life completely for the next two months due to health issues.

In a letter addressed to his friends, family and workers, Raut posted on the social media X, "You all have always believed in me and loved me. But suddenly, it has come to light that there has been some serious deterioration in my health. I am undergoing treatment. I will come out of this soon. Also, as per medical advice, I have been restricted from going out and mingling with crowds. There is no alternative. I will recover well and meet you in the new year.

Raut, who has been the voice of Shiv Sena(UBT), during the formation of the party-led government and also after the split, has said he will be alright and back next year.

After the split in the Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut has been arguing for Shiv Sena (UBT).

Raut's move comes on the eve of the opposition's morcha in Mumbai on Saturday to highlight anomalies in the electoral rolls and protest against "vote theft".

Raut, who used to hold press conferences at his residence every morning, skipped it on Friday.

Later, family sources told reporters that Raut has been admitted to the city hospital for medical examination.

Upon learning about Raut's health, Thackeray group deputy leader Sushma Andhare prayed for his long life.

"Get well soon. Even if we cannot mingle publicly, you will continue to provide ideological logistics to the fight we have waged against the unarmed giant power here for the next two months," said Andhare.

Andhare further stated, "When the party chief was being attacked from all sides, you stood up, countered the attack. When Maharashtra looks at you, it becomes clear what a true friend is like. You are going to recover well. Not only Shiv Sainiks of Maharashtra, but every oppressed and downtrodden person here and every person who has been exhausted by the BJP's tyranny is standing firmly for a fighter like you."

She added that the blessings of people from every walk of life are with Raut.

State BJP media in-charge Navnath Ban said, "Get well soon, Sanjay Raut, and hit the field for holding press conferences again."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor