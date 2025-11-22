Sanjay Raut flays Congress, says Shiv Sena UBT and MNS have already come together

Mumbai, Nov 22 Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday slammed the Congress party for opposing the entry of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) without the party high command’s approval, saying that it could be Mumbai Congress chief’s personal decision, as Shiv Sena UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have already come together.

Raut, who is under medical examination, in a post on X said, “Without orders from Delhi, I will not take MNS to the forefront: Mumbai Congress. This could be Congress's personal decision. Shiv Sena and MNS have already come together; this is the people's will. There is no need for anyone's orders or permission for that. Sharad Pawar and the Left parties are also together. Save Mumbai!”

Raut's outburst came days after the Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad announced that the party will go solo in the upcoming elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) while strongly opposing any tie-up or induction of MNS in the MVA.

Gaikwad, who met NCP SP Sharad Pawar, later said that the party is open to aligning with like-minded parties. “If the two brothers (Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray) come together, we wish them well. All of us in the Congress party know that whenever we have formed an alliance, a common minimum programme has been implemented. We have worked through a common minimum programme," said Gaikwad.

She added that no discussion regarding an alliance has taken place with the Thackeray brothers. “We cannot align with those who take the law into their own hands,” she clarified.

Earlier, Shiv Sena UBT claimed that the Congress party’s announcement of going solo in the ensuing elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be suicidal, saying the opposition unity is essential to checkmate BJP’s plan to 'hijack' the election system through hooliganism, mob rule, excessive use of money and police force to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra.

Thackeray camp in the party mouthpiece Saamana editorial claimed that Maharashtra will not forgive those who go against the Marathi public sentiment.

“Bihar has once again shown the level at which the BJP and its 'backbenchers' play election games. At such a time, the only way is to come together and fight without playing this game of who has what ideology. We can discuss each other's culture and ideology later. Rahul Gandhi has already spoken of teaching a lesson to the current Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar. That lesson can be taught only if the opposition remains united,” it warned.

