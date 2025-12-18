Sanjay Saraogi takes charge as Bihar BJP president, vows to strengthen organisation

Patna, Dec 18 Sanjay Saraogi, the newly appointed state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar, formally assumed charge at the BJP state headquarters in Patna on Thursday.

An oath-taking and felicitation ceremony was organised on the occasion, which witnessed the presence of senior party leaders, office-bearers and a large number of party workers.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Saraogi emphasised the ideological strength of the BJP, stating: "In the BJP, the organisation is supreme. The organisation is our strength, and ideology is our lifeblood. Party workers are the backbone of our organisation."

Highlighting his ideological roots, Saraogi said his education began at an institution affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and that his journey from "I" to "We" started with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

He said this foundation shaped his political outlook and commitment to collective leadership.

Expressing confidence in his new role, the BJP state president said he would work relentlessly to strengthen the organisation at every level.

He assured that with the cooperation of party workers and guidance from the advisory committee, the BJP would move forward with renewed energy.

Recalling senior leaders and former state presidents, Sanjay Saraogi said that experienced leaders, like skilled craftsmen, shaped him and entrusted him with this significant responsibility.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin for placing their trust in him, assuring that he would live up to their expectations.

Sanjay Saraogi arrived in Patna from his constituency, Darbhanga, where he received a grand welcome from party workers.

He was later given a ceremonial reception at the BJP state office, where members of the Mahila Morcha welcomed him with the traditional sound of conch shells.

Addressing the felicitation ceremony, Saraogi said: "Today I am assuming office. This is not just a position; it is a responsibility. I assure you that I will work day and night to fulfil this responsibility."

He expressed hope for continued support from senior leaders in Bihar and guidance from the national leadership.

Reassuring party workers, he stated that no worker would be neglected and that every worker would be given due respect and recognition.

Sanjay Saraogi further said that efforts would be made to ensure better coordination between the organisation and the government, and that the party would move forward with the collective goal of building a developed Bihar.

A large number of leaders and workers, including outgoing president Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, were present at the ceremony.

