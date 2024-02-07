Sanjay Singh produced in Sultanpur court in 2008 case

Sultanpur (UP), Feb 7 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh was brought to an MP-MLA court here on Wednesday for a hearing in a 2008 case registered against him during a protest.

Singh was produced before Special Magistrate Yogesh Yadav amid tight security and his statement was recorded, his counsel Madan Singh said.

The court has fixed February 14 as the next date of hearing, he added.

Singh, who is in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi Excise policy scam, was brought by train this morning and taken back after the hearing.

The 2008 case was lodged against Singh at the city police station following a "Ghera Dalo, Dera Dalo '' campaign.

The FIR was lodged under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint) and 353 (using criminal force specifically to deter a public servant from performing their duty).

