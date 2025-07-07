Sanjay Verma Shot Dead: Punjab Businessman and Owner of New Wear Well Showroom Murdered by Unidentified Assailants

Sajnay Verma, a Punjab businessman and co-owner of the renowned showroom New Wear Well, was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside his store in Abohar's main market on Monday morning, July 7. The incident occurred when Verma reached the showroom in the morning, where three armed men approached and opened fire on him before fleeing the scene on a bike.

The businessman was rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His brother Jagat Verma jointly runs the mall New Wear Well, located in Abohar. It is famous for making custom Kurta-pyjamas in Punjab.

Fazilka, Punjab: Sanjay Verma, brother of businessman Jagat Verma, was shot dead by three youths outside their showroom. Investigation is ongoing



A local says, "... Investigation is underway, and there is an atmosphere of fear across the market. Sanjay Verma was a respected…

The motive behind the attack is still under investigation. According to family members, Verma has no enmity or threats. Police officials have analysed CCTV footage to identify the attackers. A local said, "Investigation is underway, and there is an atmosphere of fear across the market. Sanjay Verma was a respected businessman."